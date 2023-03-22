RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has said that they arrested a man on Tuesday after he fled the scene during a traffic stop.

Deputies said that they were patrolling the area of Harvey Logan Road and Salem Church Road in the Bostic Community. According to deputies, they conducted a vehicle stop on Harvey Logan Road.

During the vehicle stop, the driver, who was identified as Andy Darren Green, fled the scene at a high rate of speed, leading Deputies on a chase through the Bostic area, into Cleveland County, and back into Rutherford County.

Green came to a stop on Getty’s Road in the Hollis Community. After coming to a stop, the Green started to run. A K-9 unit was called to help locate Green. Deputies were able to find Green and take him into custody.

Deputies said that Green did have a large amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Green was charged with the following:

trafficking methamphetamine

maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

reckless driving to endanger

possess drug paraphernalia

resisting a public officer

simple possession of a controlled substance

Green was given a $75,000 bond.