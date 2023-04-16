RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder for killing a woman after he was taken in for questioning earlier in the day, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:21 p.m. Friday, deputies said they were called to the area of Hillcrest Drive in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found two homes that had been shot into.

They said no one was hurt in this incident.

Detectives worked to gather information about a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

They located the vehicle in the area of Camden Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, they said a man matching the suspect’s description ran off and a foot chase began.

Deputies said they caught the man and identified him as Jalen Jackson.

They said he was arrested without further incident and no injuries were sustained.

Jackson was taken to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and was released after declining to speak with detectives about the shots fired in the Hillcrest Drive area, according to deputies.

Less than three hours later at about 5:36 p.m., deputies said they were called to the area of Nicholson Creek Game Lands in reference to an unresponsive female.

They said EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives said they identified the woman as Ashanti Allen and notified her family.

Deputies asked Jackson about Allen’s death, and they said he declined to speak.

Jackson was arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder

Possession of firearm by felon

Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill

Shooting into occupied dwelling

Damage to property

He was given no bond because of the first-degree murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Blakley at 910.875.5111.