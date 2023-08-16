RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting at deputies.

According to deputies, the incident happened on August 4 and led into August 5 of 2014.

Deputies said that 58-year-old Kevin Clifford Marks fired at Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a 12-gauge shotgun.

One deputy was directly shot and injured by projectiles from the shotgun. Two other deputies were also injured from being hit by bullet fragments.

Deputies said that Marks was charged with attempted first-degree murder which he plead guilty to during the court proceeding.

According to deputies, Marks was sentenced in Rutherford County Superior Court on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to an active sentence of 16.5 – 20 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis imposed the sentence.