MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to a prison term of 18 to 24 years for a drug conspiracy involving multiple individuals.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Dwayne Bullock pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic 400 grams or more methamphetamine and operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

7NEWS previously reported that in 2017, Bullock conspired with numerous people to traffic and distribute hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

The investigation concluded in 2018 with the execution of multiple search warrants in three different counties.

Detectives were able to seize 20 pounds of methaphetamine, four ounces of fentanyl and almost $500,000.

Deputies said the investigation was a multi-jurisdictional effort from numerous agencies.

Only one other defendant’s case remains pending in the drug conspiracy trial according to officials.