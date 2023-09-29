WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to 23-40 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to a fiery June crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At around 8 p.m. on June 6, officers came to Skylark Road and found an overturned, burning Jeep with a woman trapped inside.
Firefighters rescued her from the Jeep and she was flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say that the man driving the other vehicle, Trevor Ivester, 33, crossed the center line and hit the woman head-on. Ivester was also seriously injured.
On Wednesday, Ivester pleaded guilty in the Forsyth County Superior Court to aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 23 months and a maximum of 40 months imprisonment in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.