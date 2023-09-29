WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was sentenced to 23-40 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to a fiery June crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 8 p.m. on June 6, officers came to Skylark Road and found an overturned, burning Jeep with a woman trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued her from the Jeep and she was flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem (WSFD)

Police say that the man driving the other vehicle, Trevor Ivester, 33, crossed the center line and hit the woman head-on. Ivester was also seriously injured.

On Wednesday, Ivester pleaded guilty in the Forsyth County Superior Court to aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 23 months and a maximum of 40 months imprisonment in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.