HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for traveling to Henderson County to have sex with a 10-year-old.

Stephen William Wargo, 30, plead guilty to crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a person less than 12 years of age in February.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Wargo began communicating with a 10-year-old girl on Discord in September 2021.

The victim’s parent later discovered the communications and turned the child’s phone over to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective then took over the victim’s Discord account and continued to communicate with Wargo.

Eventually, Wargo traveled from Georgia to Henderson County intending to have sex with the child on October 16, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Wargo was then arrested at the predetermined meeting location.

“There is nothing more precious than our children,” said Sheriff Lowell Griffin. “I am proud of the extraordinary efforts put forth by the men and women of the Sheriff’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to remove this dangerous criminal from society. We will continue to work collaboratively to hold those accountable that choose to prey on the most vulnerable.”

The case was investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.