BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after multiple shots were fired at him in what Benson police said stemmed from a road-rage incident.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, the 27-year-old man sustained the non-life-threatening gunshot wound after shots were fired by a currently unknown suspect, police said.

The incident happened on Interstate 40. The suspect vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle from I-40 onto I-95 and then into Benson.

Both vehicles pulled into the Short Stop. That’s when shots were fired into the vehicle the victim was riding in, police said.

All parties then left the scene and the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a gray Dodge Ram truck, was last seen traveling south on N.C. 242.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Jared Jordan by phone at 919-894-2091 or by email at jrjordan@bensonpd.org