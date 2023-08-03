FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Seabrook Park in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, police say.

Officers responded to Seabrook Park at approximately 8:09 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to police. Investigators say there was a large gathering of people at Seabrook Park when they heard gunshots coming from the area of the outdoor basketball courts and Slater Avenue.

Several 911 calls were made stating that people were shooting at each other in the area and a car was in a pool, Fayetteville police say.

After officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway of Slater Avenue. Officers administered first aid to the man, who was then taken to a hospital where he’s currently in critical condition, according to police.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden told CBS 17 that the victim was initially in the car that was in the swimming pool, but he got out and ended up on Slater Avenue where he was found.

No suspect is in custody at this time, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. O’Hara at 910-303-4220.