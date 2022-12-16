EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

The woman was shot in the hand. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators learned the victim and suspect, later identified as 74-year-old Ronald Theodore Leftwich, were married, and the shooting resulted from a marital dispute. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Leftwich fled to Pittsylvania County in Virginia. Eden detectives obtained warrants against him for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was then arrested by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Yvis Wilson or Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) and (336) 623-9240 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.