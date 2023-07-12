RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people face multiple narcotics charges after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division and Criminal Apprehension Team.
As a result of this investigation, a total of 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 42.3 grams of heroin, 61 dosage units of Suboxone and 395.2 grams of marijuana were seized, according to a RCSO news release.
Evan Lee Baker, 35, and Henrietta Summer Parker, 28, were arrested following the investigation.
On June 30, Randolph County deputies n conducted a traffic stop on Mack Road in Asheboro.
A vehicle was searched, and 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine were found. Deputies also found and seized Suboxone, Oxycodone and two guns.
As a result of the traffic stop, warrants were obtained for Baker. He was taken to a hospital after the traffic stop.
On July 6, a search warrant was executed on a camper that Baker and Parker lived in.
Detectives located and seized approximately 3.5 additional pounds of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of heroin, Alprazolam, marijuana and a gun.
Baker and Parker were in the camper during the search and were both taken to a hospital.
Parker was treated and released from the hospital. She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:
- four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- felony trafficking in heroin
- felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance
She received a $75,000 secured bond.
On July 8, when he was released from the hospital, Baker was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:
- five counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- two counts of felony conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine
- felony trafficking in heroin
- felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
- two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon
- misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV
- reckless driving to endanger
- failure to maintain lane control
He received a $300,000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.