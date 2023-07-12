RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people face multiple narcotics charges after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division and Criminal Apprehension Team.

As a result of this investigation, a total of 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 42.3 grams of heroin, 61 dosage units of Suboxone and 395.2 grams of marijuana were seized, according to a RCSO news release.

Evan Lee Baker, 35, and Henrietta Summer Parker, 28, were arrested following the investigation.

On June 30, Randolph County deputies n conducted a traffic stop on Mack Road in Asheboro.

A vehicle was searched, and 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine were found. Deputies also found and seized Suboxone, Oxycodone and two guns.

As a result of the traffic stop, warrants were obtained for Baker. He was taken to a hospital after the traffic stop.

On July 6, a search warrant was executed on a camper that Baker and Parker lived in.

Detectives located and seized approximately 3.5 additional pounds of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of heroin, Alprazolam, marijuana and a gun.

Baker and Parker were in the camper during the search and were both taken to a hospital.

Parker was treated and released from the hospital. She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:

four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

felony trafficking in heroin

felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance

She received a $75,000 secured bond.

On July 8, when he was released from the hospital, Baker was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with:

five counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine

two counts of felony conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine

felony trafficking in heroin

felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance

two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon

misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV

reckless driving to endanger

failure to maintain lane control

He received a $300,000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.