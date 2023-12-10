DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A mansion in Durham suffered “significant” damage after a blaze that broke out early Sunday morning, firefighters said.

The Durham Fire Department said they were dispatched to a house fire call in the 2800 block of Chelsea Circle around 4:12 a.m. The street is located near Hope Valley Country Club and a putting green is in front of the home.

Firefighters battled a house fire in the 2800 block of Chelsea Circle in Durham early Sunday morning. (Division Chief Jeff Roberts / Durham Fire Department)

The first unit to arrive saw fire showing from the first floor and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. The department says attack lines were put in place, and within 20 minutes the blaze was under control.

According to the Durham Fire Department, no one was home and no injuries were reported. The house, however, had “significant fire, heat, and smoke damage to much of the first floor and about half of the second floor.”

As of shortly after 7 a.m., the department said fire units were still on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A total of 39 fire crews responded to the call, Durham fire said. Duke Energy and Dominion Energy also responded to disconnect the power and gas, respectively, and Durham County EMS also assisted.

The blaze was the first of two house fires the department responded to in a short period Sunday morning. The second happened less than an hour later, and three people were able to escape that inferno with no injuries.