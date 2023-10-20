CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — The name of the Marine shot and killed earlier this week at Camp Lejeune has been identified by the Marine Corps.

Lance Cpl. Austin B. Schwenk, 19, died after he was shot late Wednesday in what the Marines are calling an “isolated incident between two Marines,” according to Stripes.com. He was an electro-optical ordnance repairer assigned to Camp Lejeune’s 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, said 1st Lt. Olivia Giarrizzo, a spokeswoman for 2nd Marine Division.

Officials said he was born in Onslow County. Stripes.com reports he graduated from high school in Ohio before joining the Marines, where was initially assigned to attend boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina before ending up at Camp Lejeune.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of Schwenk. A statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn’t provide any other details, including how the Marine died or the suspect’s name.

Thursday evening on its Twitter account, Camp Lejeune announced NCIS has taken over the investigation.