NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ed Macomber was led to North Carolina through his service with the military. He has continued to serve the New Bern area for the past 40 years as an artist.

He owned Art Materials, which was located in downtown New Bern for nearly 15 years before he sold the business. Running the store didn’t allow him much time to paint.

“All my friends would say ‘Why aren’t you painting?’ and I said ‘Well, I’m working six days a week, you know, 12 hours a day’,” said Macomber.

“There’s weeks sometimes that I don’t want to paint, then I get into a swing of it and I can’t stop,” said Macomber.

Macomber has painted portraits of sports figures like Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly for the Panthers. He’s one of the few artists who have contributed to painting the bear statues in New Bern.

Macomber serves as the vice president of the Watercolor Society of North Carolina and holds a signature membership with the Southern Watercolor Society. He spent four years in the Marine Corps as an artist, which led him to Cherry Point. He enlisted following his first attempt at college and at the end of his term he met his wife, to whom he has been married for 52 years now.

Now he resides in New Bern.

“I partied too hard when I was in college and they told me I was gonna flunk out, so I got smart,” said Macomber.

He served during the Vietnam War and after that term, the VA paid for his pursuit of a degree in art.

“I was in the Marine Corps. That’s how I ended up in North Carolina to start with,” said Macomber.

In high school, Macomber said the only class he really loved was art. His teacher told him that he was talented and encouraged him to apply for an art scholarship, which he received. His parents were encouraging of him as well.

Macomber now continues to work as a watercolor artist, bear statue artist and an art restoration expert.