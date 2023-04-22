RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two married U.S. Army officers at Fort Bragg have been convicted for their roles in a scheme to steal and sell more than $2 million worth of government property — including parts for weapons, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that a federal jury convicted Maj. Heather Hammond, 34, Thursday of spending money laundering proceeds and aiding and abetting.

Her husband, Chief Warrant Officer Three Christopher Hammond, pleaded guilty last week to theft/possession of government property and money laundering.

District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the plea and the jury verdict.

Christopher Hammond faces up to 30 years in prison and his wife could spend 10 years in prison when they are sentenced later this year.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Christopher Hammond, 38, stole items ranging from military scopes to night-vision goggles and ATVs, then sold the items for personal gain.

“This gear was meant to support our troops in the fight for freedom, but the Hammonds sold it to retire in style,” Easley said.

Other items officials said were stolen were weapons parts, tools, and welding equipment.

Prosecutors said in court that Christopher Hammond used his position to obtain government property for his unit at Fort Bragg — but instead of logging roughly 200 of items into the post’s inventory, he sold them to various people and received at least $1.8 million in wire transfers.

Prosecutors say he deposited that money into bank accounts controlled by him and his wife, and that Heather Hammond knowingly allowed her accounts to be used — even suggesting it so those funds would not go into her husband’s account.