RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive controlled burn that is now out of control at the North Carolina coast can be seen from space and has triggered air quality warnings.

The huge wildfire in Brunswick County is already at 3,500 acres as of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon and is continuing to burn.

Weather radar shows the large fire — with smoke drifting east over New Hanover and northern Brunswick County beaches.

The North Carolina Forest Service said about 25 firefighters are fighting the blaze which is called the Pulp Road Fire in Brunswick County. Officials said Friday more firefighters will be sent to the scene.

The fire is burning east of N.C. 211 in the Green Swamp Game Land and Green Swamp Nature Preserve.

As of Thursday, the fire northwest of Bolivia was 0 percent contained.

The fire initially was a “prescribed burn” conducted by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission on Tuesday but now is out of control, according to Christie Adams, spokeswoman for the N.C. Forest Service.

Somehow — officials are not sure how — the prescribed burn spread and started the wildfire, she said. Forest service crews were called to help with the wildfire around 11 a.m. Thursday, Adams said.

On Thursday, crews completed “strategic firing operations to eliminate hazardous unburned fuels outside the fire area,” according to the N.C. Forest Service.

The forest service said among the crews there are multiple tractor-plow strike teams. Aircraft are providing aerial support for ground personnel.

The N.C. Air Quality Forecast Center on Friday issued a red alert for Brunswick County and orange for New Hanover County.

Some residents said they have ashes on their property and cars while air is difficult to breathe.

“Crews also mopped up some significant spotovers along Richardson Road,” the forest service said Friday about efforts on Thursday. “Firefighting personnel will continue strategic firing operations into the weekend while weather conditions allow.