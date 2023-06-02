CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The World Championship of 7v7 soccer took an unexpected turn Thursday night with an game suspension and an investigation.

At 8:19 p.m., The Soccer Tournament put out a Tweet to explain why the game between West Ham United and Dallas United came to an abrupt stop.

According to that Tweet, the game was suspended “pending an investigation into allegations of use or intent to use a racial slur.”

TST also emphasized it has zero tolerance policy towards racial abuse, and take these allegations very seriously.

“After speaking with players and coaches from both teams, officials, and consulting audio from our production team, TST will issue the results of its investigation,” the Tweet also said.

No information from that investigation has made it clear what team the alleged slurs came from.

However, Dallas United has announced they would no longer be playing in the remainder of the tournament.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a Tweet was published, saying:

“In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player’s accusation during tonight’s match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition. Our coaches and staff fully support the team’s decision. We thank @TST7v7 for the opportunity to compete in the tournament.”