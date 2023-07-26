MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in need of around-the-clock care was found dead inside a Marion home Tuesday, and officers are searching for her older sister concerning the situation, according to the police department.

Casie McCartha (Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

Kristin Rutherford, 27, was identified as the person deceased. Her sister, Casie McCartha, 34, is wanted after a felony warrant was issued for concealing the death of a person.

On July 25, authorities responded to the 500 block of East Court Street near North McDowell Avenue for a welfare check.

Marion Police said when officers arrived, they couldn’t reach anyone inside the home, and while on the scene, they were met by family members that didn’t have access inside either. Those relatives told officers a disabled member of the family, who required assistance 24/7, could be in the residence.

After continuous attempts to contact someone indoors, police say officers found an unlocked window. Through the window, they reportedly saw what appeared to be a “motionless person” inside, who was later identified as Rutherford.

Police entered the home through the front door to help Rutherford; however, it was determined she was deceased. Investigators obtained a search warrant after the scene was secured.

Though family members and witnesses said Rutherford needed extensive in-home care, officials discovered McCartha lived at the home and was responsible for Rutherford’s safety

McCartha was not present at the home and has not been located. She was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with the N.C. plate: HLR-3298.

2016 silver Ford Fusion (Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

Police urge the anyone with information on the case to contact the Marion Police Department at 828-652-4000.