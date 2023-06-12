MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Heroin and meth were among the drugs seized from a McDowell County home on Friday, May 19, according to the police department.

Marcus Pendley was placed into the McDowell County Jail under a $230,000 bond and charged with the following:

Trafficking in amphetamine

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession of meth

Felony possession of Schedule II CS

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Simple possession of Schedule III CS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)

Police say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Seagle Street near Forest Park Road in Marion.

Officers responded to a residence on that block as they received information that Pendley, who failed to appear in court for having outstanding warrants for his arrest, was at the home.

Upon arrival, authorities found Pendley, a pistol in his waistband, $2,860 in cash, and a bag holding other narcotics and paraphernalia that were sent to a lab for analysis.

Pendley was placed under arrest without incident, officials said.