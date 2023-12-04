MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and two others are seriously injured following a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill, according to Medic.

The deadly accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the corner of Allen Station Drive and Blair Road. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was called to respond to this fatal wreck, authorities said.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.