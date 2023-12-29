MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men are facing charges after police said they found drugs, a firearm, and cash while executing a search warrant at a Cornelius bar.

The search warrant was executed on Thursday morning, Dec. 28, at Jay’s at the Lake located at 18200 Statesville Road in Cornelius.

Cornelius Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit and North Mecklenburg SWAT participated in the search warrant, which led to the discovery of powder cocaine, methamphetamine, a .22 caliber firearm, and U.S. currency.

Cornelius Police said Charles Edward Logan, Terrell Jordan Calliste, and Michael Joseph Pimentel have all been charged following the search.

Logan has been charged with felony intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony sale of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school, felony maintaining a dwelling, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calliste has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony sale of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pimentel has been charged with misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstructing a police officer.

Photos: Charles Logan (lefty) Terrell Calliste (center) Pimentel (right) via Cornelius Police Department

All three men were arrested at the scene on Thursday and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail. Pimentel was issued a $2,500 secured bond in this case.

Both Logan and Calliste are being held without bond at this time.