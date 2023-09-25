MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A three-year-old girl has been found safe and returned to her father, according to Virginia Beach officials.

Samalea Daniels had been missing for more than three months.

On July 14, the Virginia Beach Police Department Major Crimes Unit received a report that Daniels was taken by her mother, Tianna Daniels, on June 20 and brought to Virginia Beach.

A Virginia Beach Judge issued an “Ex Parte Order” to take physical custody of Samalea and return her to her father and legal guardian, Jalen Davis.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Tianna Daniels was taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant, officials said.

Samalea has been safely reunited with her father.