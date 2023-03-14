CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office tried 11 violent crime defendants Feb. 13-20, with seven pleading guilty and two being found guilty on at least some of their charges by a jury.

These matters were held before superior court judges Donald R. Cureton Jr., George C. Bell, Matt J. Osman and Louis A. Trosch Jr. Here are the results for each defendant, according to the office of DA Spencer Merriweather III:

Kyle Watson Gray, 39, was found guilty of breaking or entering with the intent to terrorize or injure and not guilty on an assault charge. Osman sentenced Gray to 6-17 months in prison.

Daniel St. Onge, 53, was found guilty of two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation. The jury found him not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Cureton sentenced St. Onge to 38-51 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 36 months of supervised probation.

Eric Stewart, 42, was tried for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The jury found him not guilty.

Shyheem Burris, 25, was tried for robbery with a dangerous weapon. The jury found him not guilty.

Shakeem Williams, 28, pled guilty to felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor hit and run. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Denzel Orr, 21, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Trosch sentenced Orr to 25-42 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation.

Bridgette Oliver, 41, pled guilty to assault on a government officer. Cureton sentenced her to 53 days in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Keith McCoy, 27, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cureton sentenced McCoy to 17-30 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation.

Ryan Russell, 34, pled guilty to discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, communicating threats, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and injury to personal property. Osman sentenced Russell to 13-25 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation. As a condition of his probation, he must continue mental health treatment through Veterans Affairs.

Tremon Reynolds, 19, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Cureton sentenced Reynolds to 23-40 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation. As a condition of his probation, Reynolds must spend four days in custody.

Larramie Brown, 47, pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Trosch sentenced Brown to 23-40 months in prison, which was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation. As a condition of his probation, Brown was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.