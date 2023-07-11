CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 485 Inner is closed down Tuesday night after a vehicle crash in the Pineville area.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the incident occurred at 6:50 p.m., and the three left lanes are closed prior to Exit 65 (South Boulevard/Polk Street). The traffic impact is expected to be high.

Medic says that a person is being treated for life-threatening injuries from the incident, and was transported to Atrium Health CMC.

NCDOT expects the incident to be cleared by 8:50 p.m.

The accident comes the same day as a fatal collision involving a pedestrian just a mile away.