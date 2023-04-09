CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Apparent random gunfire coming from a car traveling on I-277 on Easter Sunday morning resulted in a chase, a crash, and three of the occupants of the car being sent to the hospital, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies witnessed shots being fired coming from a vehicle that was traveling on Belk Freeway and a pursuit ensued ending in a crash near 1900 Matheson Ave. and Country Club Drive, not far from Noda, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three of the occupants of the vehicle were found suffering from apparent traumatic injuries and were transported to an area medical center to be treated, according to Medic.

All three are expected to face charges.

The sheriff confirmed no deputies were ever shot at nor did any deputy discharge their weapon.