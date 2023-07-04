CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The diversity of America is on display as 20 people from 15 countries become American citizens on Independence Day in Charlotte.

For Analia Ora Luchetti, it has been a goal for the last 20 years.

“It’s beautiful on the day of independence, and for my family it means a lot,” Ora Luchetti said. “My children were born here in the United States, and it was a dream for me to be a citizen as well.”

The journey isn’t easy for most immigrants.

“It has been hard but at the same time it has been a beautiful experience,” Luchetti said.

The path to citizenship includes interviews, reading and writing English, a civics test and the final step the is the oath. The 20 candidates that fulfilled all requirements took their oath in front of family, friends and the community at Charlotte Museum of History.

“You chose to be in Charlotte in North Carolina, you chose to be part of our community and most of all you chose to pursue a pathway to citizenship because it’s not always easy,” Christopher Heffron, from U.S. Customs and Immigration Services said. “Across the country there are people who struggle to get to this day.”

Noel Somasuneram is originally from Malaysia. He says taking this oath has renewed his inspiration.

“I thought at the age of 60, you know, it just slows down but after today, it just opened up a whole new vision of opportunities,” Somasuneram said.

These new Americans say they plan to give back and help others.

“For me I’m an educator; I’m a teacher’s assistant in Cabarrus County and I love to work with children who are immersed in the Spanish program,” Luchetti continued, “and I love to help them and share with them my culture.”

The annual July 4th naturalization ceremony is a tradition at the Charlotte Museum of History on Shamrock Drive. The Museum is open to the public for free on that day.