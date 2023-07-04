HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — July 4th means different things to different people. Yes, at its base, it is a celebration of freedom and the birth of the United States of America, but how that physically manifests can run the gamut.

Queen City News took a look at some of the ways people celebrated the Fourth of July — and much of the action was just outside of Charlotte.

Among the many daytime events happening across the area, there was the annual parade and block party at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

Thousands flocked for music, a “cool down” event with the Huntersville Fire Department and a chance to take in the sights and sounds.

The bike parade is part of the annual Birkdale Village Fourth of July festivities.

Shari Cook brought her two children. She noted her husband, a fireman, was working on the holiday, but felt the need to take her two sons out to celebrate.

“It’s going to be the best day ever,” exclaimed one of her sons.

Cook noted that she was not sure of her evening plans, but many more had an idea of what they were doing with their night.

A clear indication of that was just south of Charlotte, at the many fireworks stores selling big-ticket items that run into the hundreds of dollars.

Red Rocket Fireworks staff noted that the fact that July 4th is on a Tuesday this year is helping extend the holiday time into a kind of four-day weekend, which also can help extend demand.

“We have been steady,” said staffer Donna Moree. “My feet are telling it.”

Queen City News spoke with several people who were trying to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

“My oldest daughter has autism, so we look for things that she can be out there and listen to and it not bother her too much,” said Jessica Meek.

“Fun on a budget,” said Mack Nelson. “I think we’ll be buying a modest amount of fireworks.”