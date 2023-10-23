MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bicyclist has died from his injuries following a collision with a motor vehicle, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the 300 block of Matthews Township Parkway in regards to a crash involving a bicyclist.

When they arrived, Mattews Fire and EMS were helping the bicyclist who was later transported by Medic to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Bruce Alan Davis, who turned 67 on Sunday, died of his injuries.

Matthews Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kimmlingen at mkimmlingen@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6792.