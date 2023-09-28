MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mecklenburg County Courthouse was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a bomb threat, the sheriff’s office said.

“We have evacuated the courthouse and our deputies and K-9 units are now conducting a thorough search,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. Around 2:40 p.m., the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the courthouse and surrounding streets reopened after a thorough search.

“No threat was found,” they said.

Scene of evacuation at Mecklenburg County Courthouse (Queen City News)