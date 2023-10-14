HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents and first responders reported hearing the sound of an explosion, but a cause is still to be found, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Authorities say fire and police crews searched the area but could not find the source of the sound.

According to first responders, they have not heard of any emergencies that could be related to this type of incident.

Authorities say they will continue to monitor the situation.