CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 150 Mecklenburg County Detention Center residents are registered for a new program that will lay out the blueprint for success through entrepreneurship.

Next Great 50 connects experts on credit, business ownership, mental health, and more to youth, adults, and now returning citizens.

Aaron Pinkney used the tools and resources he learned at NG50 to open his trucking company Pinkney Transport Service.

“They taught me how to leverage my business credit and to network with other businesses to diversify the business market, “Pinkney said. “On a personal level, they taught me how to establish a winning mentality.”

Pinkney spent more than eight years in a Gaston County Jail. He knows firsthand the barriers people face getting back to work.

“Your mind will run, and you will get used to it, and you might want to go back [to the streets] if the job market is slow,” Pinkney said. “Which is why I got into entrepreneurship because it was slow for me because I had a criminal record.”

Joshua Proby, founder of NG50, spent time incarcerated and came up with the idea.

“I saw some of the things the system was not able to do,” Proby said. “It just gave me a certain responsibility with me and my purpose to be able to come out and implement those things that were not there to truly make the change and reduce recidivism.”

The 16-week program covers mental health, business credit, registering an LLC, managing a business, and more. Some of these services could cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says the program will significantly impact the community.

“Now we have a waiting list for them, so we’re trying to make better citizens,” Sheriff McFadden said. “Imagine someone while they’re incarcerated, they know about their financial situation, they can have credit, they can have an LLC, we walk out with a company then you accept them. That’s what we’re asking the community to do is accept these people back.”

Pinkney transports for major companies like Amazon and Walmart. He hopes the program can spread to other counties and age levels.

“Hopefully, we can get legislation to push to put this in curriculum through school systems,” Pinkney said.

The first class of NG50 at the detention center starts October 10th. Each cohort takes a dozen people at a time.