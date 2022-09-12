INDIAN LAND, N.C. (Queen City News) – After the first week of the NFL regular season, more people in Chicago are talking about the field itself than the action on it.

Heavy rains flooded Soldier Field ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Indian Trail-based company Carolina Green laid the new sod a few days earlier.

“I talked with people there, the field manager and the manager with the Bears, they’ve never seen it rain like that at Soldier Field, and it was sort of an unprecedented thing,” said Chad Price, agronomist, and president of Carolina Green Corp.

Price has worked for over 30 years in the athletic field construction business. He and his team developed a product called GameOnGrass, designed for NFL stadiums that need something natural yet tough.

“If you pull a potted plant out that’s been in there for a while, it’s all root bound and is a dense root system that’s hard to tear apart. So growing Bermuda in plastic creates a similar effect,” he said.

Bermuda grass is often associated with warm-weather golf courses because of its ability to thrive in high temperatures.

Price said it is durable enough to live in protected environments in Chicago, Kansas City, and Baltimore stadiums.

“We’re actually not growing the grass in Chicago; we’re growing the grass in North Carolina,” he said. “We’re delivering a product that’s ready to play on immediately, so it really doesn’t have to grow in Chicago. That sounds weird, but that’s the way I look at it.”

Most stadium crews in colder climates can heat the field and cover the grass when temperatures drop. They may also choose to overseed it with rye grass to keep it green through the season.

Price said the turf held together during the Bears’ first game, but the stadium’s drainage system couldn’t keep up with the nine inches of sudden rainfall, which caused pooling. He predicts the saturation may cause some damage, but the field should bounce back.

“The good thing is it happened early in the season, it’s still warm, grass is still growing so they should get a lot of recovery,” Price said. “It’s mostly cosmetic, just what’s on top. As long as the root system is still tight and the footing is still strong, they should be able to roll with that field for a good while.”