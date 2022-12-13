HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cat died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The house fire happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, in the 110 block of Nottingham Drive.

According to fire officials, flames were showing from the house upon arrival. The fire was controlled quickly by firefighters at the scene.

Thankfully, no person was injured in the fire, however, a cat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation at this time.