CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will initiate several route changes beginning Oct. 2.

CATS says they’re intended to improve rider experience and on-time performance.

Route 7 (Beatties Ford Road from uptown to Northlake Mall) will see a minor schedule adjustment.

(Beatties Ford Road from uptown to Northlake Mall) will see a minor schedule adjustment. Route 11 (North Tryon from Uptown to University Walmart) will see schedule adjustments for Amtrak trips to better accommodate the train’s arrival and departure times. Currently, there are four daily stops at the train station.

(North Tryon from Uptown to University Walmart) will see schedule adjustments for Amtrak trips to better accommodate the train’s arrival and departure times. Currently, there are four daily stops at the train station. Route 63x (Uptown to Huntersville) and 77x (Uptown to Davidson) will be adding an earlier afternoon trip at 3:20 p.m. and will see slight adjustments to the remaining evening trip times.

(Uptown to Huntersville) and 77x (Uptown to Davidson) will be adding an earlier afternoon trip at 3:20 p.m. and will see slight adjustments to the remaining evening trip times. As Queen City News previously reported, Route 74x (Union County Express) will no longer service the Monroe stop.

(Union County Express) will no longer service the Monroe stop. Route 290 (Davidson town shuttle) will see minor trip time adjustments for on-time performance.

For more details on the routes, visit the CATS website. For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app.