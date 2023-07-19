CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY) — The story of what happened at an apartment complex in east Charlotte may raise eyebrows. While the full story is not yet out, the details provided from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are troubling, as officers are asking for other victims from similar incidents to come forward.

Police said Daniel Pitti-Casazola, a Spanish language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health, went to the complex off Sharon Amity Road and posed as a medical professional and performed an illegitimate medical exam to a woman at her residence.

Piti-Casazola now faces an accusation of sexual assault from that incident. Police noted the charges are “to be determined.”

Safe Alliance, a Charlotte-based organization that helps those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, noted the unique nature of what’s being alleged in the case. In an interview Wednesday with Queen City News, leaders spoke more in general about the fact that the victim came forward, and CMPD’s efforts to see if there are more victims.

Safe Alliance offers services such as counseling and treatment to victims without a requirement to report what has happened to them. They additionally offer services to those who do decide to report their assaults, no matter what language one may speak.

Staff attorney Lisa Diefenderfer noted some of the base details on what is alleged to have occurred may raise red flags — specifically to the illegitimate medical exam occurring at a person’s residence. She noted that those who are vulnerable, or those who are either new to the United States or do not speak English may not realize that most medical exams are done at medical facilities.

“They wouldn’t know that this is not commonplace for a medical professional, let alone someone from the county, to come and provide a medical exam in your home,” said Diefenderfer. “It’s not going to be sanitary; it’s not going to be safe.”

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the county health department revealed that Pitti-Casazola has been employed as an interpreter there since 2014. He has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

CMPD said officers are looking for anyone who may have any other information or who may have been a victim.

Safe Alliance said anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault can reach out to their hotline anytime at 980-771-HOPE (4673).