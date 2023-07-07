MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning in connection to a Matthews bank robbery, police said.

The Matthews Police Department said officers responded to the Wells Fargo on Matthew-Mint Hill Road at 11:25 a.m. regarding a robbery report. Officers say they located the suspect in the area of McKee Road and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect refused.

The suspect vehicle reportedly pulled into Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse on East John Street where three people exited the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods, police said. Two females from the vehicle were taken into custody shortly thereafter while a male suspect continued to flee on foot through the woods.



With the assistance of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Stallings Police officers, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Juan Rocha Dacosta of Charlotte, was not located.



After MPD reportedly received arrest warrants from Mecklenburg County, Dacosta was later located in Charlotte and taken into custody. He was charged with common-law robbery and fleeing to elude arrest.

Esbeida Diaz Mendez and Jheiniffer Dos-Reis, both of Charlotte, were charged with resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer.