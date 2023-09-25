HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The latest round of closures for construction at the Gilead Road exit will involve general-purpose lanes this week, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.

Contract crews plan to close Interstate 77 North at Gilead Road Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. due to ongoing construction of the diverging-diamond interchange. Traffic will be diverted to take Exit 23 and immediately return to I-77 north after crossing Gilead.

The closure will switch to I-77 South at the same location Thursday through Saturday nights with traffic exiting the interstate, crossing Gilead Road and rejoining I-77 South.

The closures will enable crews from Blythe Development to install safety devices that will protect I-77 traffic during upcoming construction of a new bridge.

Closures related to the new-look interchange began Sept. 7. The I-77 express lanes were most recently closed overnight for the work.