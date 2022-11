MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A child and three adults have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Huntersville.

Huntersville Fire said the wreck happened on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road at Hambright Road.

Three adults and a child were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The area is shut down at this time as authorities investigate the crash scene.