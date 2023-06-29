CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have begun to explore ways to address the potentially crippling number of vacancies within the district’s custodial and maintenance departments by 2024.

CMS has seen a dip in custodial candidates for schools in the southern part of the district, and maintenance workers for plumbing, electrical, and heating and air repairs.

“No, we don’t have enough members on staff to keep up with the needs that are there,” explained CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz.

In a report filed early in June, CMS revealed that had a 50 percent vacancy in the maintenance departments to assess its more than 180 campuses.

The district has lost potential candidates to other opportunities, such as Charlotte-Douglas International Airport which pays more per hour.

“It’s my job to make sure we use every tax-payer dollar wisely,” Schultz explained. “It is more expensive to pay for contracted services than it is to have qualified people on staff here.”

“Even with that, our contracted services are even stressed to hire and find qualified people.”

The district has begun to explore incentives to attract potential hires, such as pay, and reimbursement for their certification.

It could also begin to hire graduating seniors who have completed career-technical education (CTE) courses, and can fill the needed positions in HVAC, electrical, or plumbing.

The custodial staff vacancies, however, will require more moving parts, potentially.

While roughly 900 custodial staff members fill 82 percent of the job listings, there is still a large gap of hires to work in the southern part of the district.

For example, larger schools such as Palisade High School have four of 10 custodial staff positions filled.

At smaller campuses, such as Oakhurst STEAM Academy, Head Custodian Renee Beaufort is one of two people tasked with cleaning more than 60 rooms by Aug. 14.

“I get in at 6 o’clock in the morning and sometimes leave at 8:30 at night,” she explained. “I’ll then come in on Saturdays or Sundays if it’s not done during the week. Sometimes it’s difficult, sometimes it’s hard, but … I have to keep going.”

The job of head custodian is not one she takes lightly.

In her decade on the job, she’s not only connected with students, but taken it upon herself to create an atmosphere of cleanliness to help students’ and educators’ minds.

“Some of these kids don’t have a clean environment, so this keeps them motivated,” she said. “I love them, I love them. I had a little boy who he said, Miss Renee, I’ll come and help you. I said, ‘no!’ I want you to study your books … Get a good education, and get a good job.”

Changes in custodial pay and custodial career paths are being explored.

Currently, custodial starting salary is between $15 to $19 an hour, however, there is very little built-in growth in the pay scale.

Head custodial staff members are also set to the same pay scale, with the chance to make roughly 40 cents more.

Even then, it’s possible for head custodial staff members to make less than those they manage.

There is also suggestions to create upward movements within the custodial career to attract potential hires.

A sticking point to the southern part of the district for future employees has been transportation.

CMS has lost qualified candidates because of the lack of transportation options to get them to the job site.

The district has begun to explore shuttle or busing options, but it is still in the midst of a staffing crisis with bus drivers.

Therefore, an option will take longer to address.

If you wish to apply to help or start your career at CMS, visit the district website.