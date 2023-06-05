HUNTERSVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a packed house at the Huntersville Recreation Center Monday evening, where town leaders held a public hearing on the controversial Lagoona Bay project.

About 30 people signed up to speak during the public hearing; 22 were opposed to the development and eight were in favor. The public comments lasted more than an hour.

“I don’t really see how it could benefit the area, so I’m really hoping our elected officials listen to us,” said Michelle Mills.

The $800 million project would bring 270 acres of residential units, retail, a hotel/conference center, and a members-only lagoon beach club.

Opponents said they were concerned about traffic, how the developers would sustain their members-only business model, and that the plan does not meet the town’s 2040 Community Plan.

“I’m afraid that this new development with the lagoon will definitely negatively impact the environment here,” said Linda Lucas.

Some of the opposers showed up to the meeting wearing “Lagoona NAY” stickers. Mills wore a t-shirt that compared Lagoona Bay to Myrtle Beach. One child even held up a sign that referenced developer Jake Palillo’s libel lawsuit against two local women who have expressed opposition to him and his projects on social media.

“Speak freely about opposing the project, just leave the personal attacks against me and my family, the lies and the slander,” said Palillo.

Though the project was not put to a vote on Monday, town staff recommended the board deny the project, citing roughly 62 different issues with the application including a missing traffic report and violations of town ordinances.

Palillo told Queen City News he hopes the negativity around the project doesn’t cloud commissioners from seeing the potential benefits of the project.

“This area is growing by 2,500 people per year. Cornelius, Huntersville, and Davidson,” he said. “By the time the project would be permitted and approved and built, it would take almost four years. The population will grow by almost 10,000 people. Where are these people going to go?”

Ultimately, the town board voted to keep the public hearing open until the next board meeting on June 20. Then, the development is scheduled to go before the town planning board on June 27.