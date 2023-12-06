MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Traffic has stalled in Mint Hill after a concrete mixer flipped over during Wednesday morning’s commute.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Wilgrove Mint Hill Road and Pine Hill Road. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, officers confirmed.

Charlotte Medic confirmed they were on scene and Mint Hill Police confirmed the driver of the truck was transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries.

Queen City News is on scene and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.