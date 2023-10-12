CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire engulfed a kitchen at a Cornelius church Thursday afternoon, firefighters reported.

At 1:05 p.m., Oct. 12, firefighters from Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue and Huntersville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activating at Bethel Presbyterian Church, on Bethel Church Road. They discovered a fire in the church’s kitchen, which was quickly controlled.

Firefighters inside Bethel Presbyterian Church. (Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue)

Images from the Cornelius department show a kitchen with charred walls and equipment. Firefighters said there no injuries.

The town of Davidson and Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.