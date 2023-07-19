CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cornelius community has spent the past few months puzzled by the missing piece to a beloved statue outside Cornelius Elementary School, which used to picture nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty.

Now, the character is nowhere to be found.

The statue has sat at the corner of Catawba Avenue and School Street since around 2017 and was purchased from a Greensboro artist who won the town’s Beyond Walls public art exhibition that year at Robbins Park. It consists of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a steel book with the title nursery rhyme on one page and a word search on the other.

Neighbors said roughly four months ago; they noticed the Humpty statue had been taken.

Stephanie Otis, who has lived next to the statue for years, said she noticed it was missing around March.

“I put out an ABP on my Facebook page,” she said. “#HumptyDumpty’s missing.”

The statue’s placement next to the elementary school created a special routine for Otis and her grandson. They would walk home from school and stop to solve Humpty’s word search.

“We’d sit, and we’d pick and find one word and then continue on our way home, so, just a neat little piece of the community for Old Town Cornelius,” Otis explained.

Artist Eric Isbanioly told Queen City News he had no idea the statue had been stolen until we reached out to him.

He said the news was sad to hear.

“For somebody to come along and take it does bum me a bit,” Isbanioly said. “I don’t know if it was just kids doing it – or if somebody was just doing it for the metal. It’s a little bit upsetting.”

While historians debate the exact inspiration behind the nursery rhyme, Isbanioly said his inspiration is cut and dry.

He worked in a dialysis center and said a patient inspirited it.

“He would always do these word puzzles and the word search stuff while he was getting his dialysis done,” he said.

The Humpty Dumpty part of the statue is roughly $6,700.

Isbanioly said he would be interested in rebuilding the Humpty Dumpty part of the statue to put the piece back together again.

He is waiting on a response from the town.