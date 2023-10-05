CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius leaders are working to improve the town’s parks and greenways.

The Parks and Recreation department held a meeting Thursday night, giving neighbors a chance to weigh in on the future of their facilities. Staff is working on the master plan that will allow them to meet needs in the area over the next several years.

Town leaders hope the plan also will give them a competitive advantage when applying for grants.

Thursday night’s meeting was the second of the day, and the fourth in a series being held this fall. There are two more planned at Town Hall for Nov. 2, at noon and 6:45 p.m.