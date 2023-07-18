CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius voters will have the opportunity in November to increase the term lengths served by town leaders.

During Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, there was unanimous support to create an amendment to increase the terms of the mayor and some of the commissioners from two to four. Commissioner Dave Gilroy, who previously said he was against four-year terms, was absent.

Cornelius residents will vote on the item in November’s municipal election. The amendment requires a change to the town charter and would officially go into effect for the 2025 election.

The change would create staggered terms for the five commissioners: The mayor and two board members receiving the most votes will be elected for four-year terms, and the remaining three commissioners would each serve a two-year term.

During initial discussions in May, Gilroy said sticking with two-year terms was about commissioners’ accountability.

“The accountability is imperative; it just trumps everything,” Gilroy said. “I don’t think it’s a big hassle for commissioners to get up to speed. It’s very rare to have a turnover of four seats. That really is exhibit A for why two-year terms are so critical.”

Gilroy was one of four new commissioners elected in 2021. They ran on slowing town growth after the previous board approved several large-scale developments.

“A lot of us probably wouldn’t be sitting up here if we had a four-year term,” said Commissioner Todd Sansbury.

All Mecklenburg County municipalities have two-year terms except Pineville, which has four.

Town Manager Andrew Grant also recommended consideration of adopting the ordinance.