CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A business complex that has been likened to another in Cornelius has garnered support from neighbors along the Bailey Road corridor.

The Cornelius Commerce Center project from Greenburg Gibbons Properties would bring roughly 210,000 square feet of “flex-use” commercial buildings to a 36-acre open field across from Bailey Road Park. Town commissioners learned at Monday’s town regular board meeting, five units would house a combination of high-end warehouse spaces and single-story office much like the Hyde Park complex at the other end of Bailey Road.

“This is a very expensive product to build, so it’s expensive from a rental standpoint,” said Drew Thigpen, senior vice president with Greenburg Gibbons. “We don’t even allow manufacturing. Less-aesthetic uses won’t be able to afford this rent. You’re not going to see broken-down equipment in the front.”

The property in red could along Bailey Road have a business park. (Courtesy: Town of Cornelius)

The developer is requesting to change the zoning from Rural Preservation to Conditional Zoning, though the land use is for business campus.

In the traffic impact analysis, engineering firm Ramey Kemp and Associates measured traditional peak traffic times along with the afternoon school pickup times. Bailey Middle School and Hough High School are within a 3/4-mile away.

An internal road is planned, which would have the potential to serve the future Zion Avenue connector. Only a slight signal adjustment at N.C. 115 and 100-foot turn lanes into the complex will be needed since the improvements to the Bailey Road/N.C. 115 interchange were completed in late 2021.

The community meeting and Board of Commissioners meeting had a heavy presence from the Bailey’s Glen 55-and-older community. They were generally in support, only lamenting the traffic associated with the school pick-up and drop-off times.

When asked about proximity to the park, Thigpen said the company is willing to make its parking lot available for overflow parking. Further, a greenway is planned to extend from Bailey Road Park across the road to the edge of the property in question, requiring a crosswalk.

If the rezoning is approved later this spring, Thigpen said Greenburg Gibbons would start construction in October.

“We think this is so under-supplied,” he said. “We want to have it built as soon as humanly possible.”