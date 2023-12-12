CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Grinch who stole wreaths from EDU Healthcare in Cornelius has been identified as 37-year-old Ashley Armstrong, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

The team at EDU Healthcare on Statesville Road says their surveillance cameras caught a woman taking the wreaths off their front doors around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

EDU Healthcare provides special education services to school districts around the country.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville brought poinsettias, white stockings and even a towering Christmas tree.

“The holidays are not really about gift-giving,” EDU Healthcare Executive Director Lynne Nichol said. “It’s what comes from the heart and doing things that are not expected. Surprises are things that extend to people maybe less fortunate or people who don’t expect things. So this was bringing the magic of Christmas.”

Anyone with information on where Armstrong may be is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.