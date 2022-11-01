CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are currently around a dozen road projects taking place currently in the town of Cornelius, and town officials are asking the state for more communication on those projects–particularly revolving around a major widening project that’s been in the works for years.

Mayor Woody Washam said the town is getting regular communication from the North Carolina Dept. of Transportation, but noted “we want more communications, as our projects have been delayed in some cases and we want to know why.”

One project of note that has had significant delays is the West Catawba Avenue widening from Jetton Road to Sam Furr Road. As Queen City News previously reported, delays in the project forced a completion date that could now be at the end of the decade, due to issues surrounding right-of-ways and moving underground utilities.

“It’s been in discussion for decades,” said Washam. “20 years at least, and we’re still talking about it.”

Washam noted other projects are also facing some delays, but none as significant as the widening project.

“It doesn’t make anything less anxious for us for when it does actually happen,” said Glen Ruby, who works along West Catawba Avenue, when Queen City News interviewed him last month.

The North Carolina Dept. Of Transportation acknowledged that the town of Cornelius has been asking why dates had been shifted out.

In a statement, they also said the town “requested that NCDOT provide status updates to include work on each phase once a quarter to the town”, something they said they will do.

Washam noted the main concern in communication was informing citizens on the status of the projects, along with helping plan for future major road projects.