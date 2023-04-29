CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation in York County has resulted in the arrest of a Cornelius police officer, the Cornelius Police Department announced on Saturday.

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Erickson Douglas Lee Friday night around 10 p.m. in relation to an ongoing investigation that was being conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelius PD said.

Lee was being placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was being launched in light of the arrest, the department said.

Lee resigned from his position following his arrest on Friday.

No other information was given.

Cornelius Police released the following statement.

The Cornelius Police Department holds our officers to the highest professional standards both on and off duty. Any officer who does not conform to these standards will be held accountable when they fail to meet those standards.