CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A residential fire in Cornelius is under investigation, Cornelius Fire officials said on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Monday at a residential complex near 8200 Camberly Road. Flames were observed upon arrival and the blaze was controlled a short time later, officials said.

Huntersville and Davidson engines were among the departments on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.