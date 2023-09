CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A major intersection in Cornelius was impacted due to a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident closed Jetton Road near the intersection of West Catawba Avenue, Cornelius Police said. It was reopened at 4:07 p.m.

Medic said one person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Atrium Health CMC.